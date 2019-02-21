DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Free Software For Editting Music.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is a free program called Audacity and I use it to do edits. And what I’m doing right here is I’m cutting out the intro, I have a track. So now I’ve saved the track, now I’m going to go to the beginning of the track and I’ve cut out that intro. I can view the track, I can make the wave smaller, I can cut out different bits and pieces, I can add transitions, I can add loops and effects, I can do whatever I want. You can import your audio, you can have fadeouts, you have a bunch of different effects, you can put loops, you can have all these effects added when you put a section in, kind of hard to see. I’ll put a link in the description where you can download it, but this is free. It looks similar to other programs that you can spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on, but this one is free. So use Audacity to do your editing and be a pro. Thank you for watching.



