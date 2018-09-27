DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Free Events And Charity Events, May Not Lead To More Bookings.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is footage of a school event I do every year for free. I do it for free, because the little SWAT guy you’re going to see come over here in a second is my son. There he is right there. That’s one of the two that go to this school and every year they do a festival and they do it for charity for their school and donations. So I offer to do it for free so my kids can see what I do for a living and they can see me having fun and I can see them having fun and for the night, I’m the cool DJ. It’s a two and a half, three-hour event, it’s less than a mile from my house, I’m fine with it. But if you’re offered free events for charities and other organizations, unless you firmly believe in the organization or charity, I’ve got to tell you, offer 50 percent off, don’t do it for free. Free events tend to not lead to other events. I know this is going to upset somebody, but it’s true. So under a minute, charge 50 percent for charities.



