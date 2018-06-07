DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Facebook DJ Groups.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute, Facebook. Yeah, that place. So a lot of DJ groups, groups about complaining, and sharing, and you know you’re a DJ, and playlists, and support, and against bullying, and outreaching, and channels, and DIY, and mobile, awesome. Join a group, create a group, do something, but just be careful, because more and more these groups kind of become somebody that started its place to run and give their opinion on things and if you can draw from it, awesome, if you can learn from it, better, but kind of take it with a grain of salt.

When they first started, I was like this is the end of it, this is awesome, this is great, but the more I use them the more I’m like, I don’t know. So DJ tips in under a minute, Facebook, join a group or start a group, but be in a group. Out.



