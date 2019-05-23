DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Ending Time On Your Receptions

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. These are wedding invitations and usually these are done maybe before you’re even hired as the DJ, but one thing that wedding invitations can sometimes have is the end date of the reception. It might say, beginning at 5:00, ending at 10:00 or whatever it says. The reason I’m bringing this up is it was brought to my attention that whenever a party has an end time, it tends to give guests a little bit different perspective as to how long they should stay. And I noticed most of my events on the outside of the room will have an end time. See if you can get the end time taken away. So just reception to begin at 5:00 o’clock. That way there is no sense of when am I out of here? Because I think if you have it in your head that this ends in two or three hours, you gauge how long you’re going to stay and I think guests at weddings do the same thing. So the point of this video is simply to let your clients know if they can possibly not mention the end time of the reception, it might benefit everyone, especially dancing, in under a minute.



