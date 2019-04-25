DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Drinks For A Wedding

All right. Sixty-seconds or less tip. This is my beverages of the evening, I’ve got a Rock Star sugar free, two Powerades, the reason being that I don’t eat at weddings. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t eat at weddings; I’m saying I don’t. Because I don’t. I bring things like Powerade that has electrolytes and carbs and all that good stuff with me. I find it just lets me focus, stay hydrated, the whole nine yards. Now, if you eat during your weddings, cool, go eat. I just don’t, because I’m working through dinner, I’m picking different music to try to bring the crowd kind of up towards the end of the meal and it’s just my thing. I’d be happy to explain the incident that happened about 10 years ago when I was eating out of the room and the music stopped. So since then, no eating for me. Do what you would like. This is just part of a series I’m going to be doing called 60 seconds or less DJ tips. It’s just a quick tip from me. Thank you for watching, enjoy.



