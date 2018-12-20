DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Create A Twitter Account To Follow The Industry Leaders.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This is my Twitter account. I am @djjayb. This is my account, this is where I go. I have followers, I follow people. The reason I really like Twitter is it’s free, you also get to interact with people in your community, in your industry, in your business, you get to see what’s going on, you get to follow like-minded individuals, you can find groups and it’s all free. If you don’t have a Twitter account, I think it’s important that you get one if for no other reason than to hear and see what professionals — because the thing about Twitter unlike Facebook is Twitter is filled with everyone. It’s harder on Facebook to go to somebody’s page and see what Anthony Robins is saying or what a famous wedding designer is saying. You can do that on Twitter pretty easily. So if you don’t have one, get a Twitter account and then start finding people in your industry, tips in under a minute.



