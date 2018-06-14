DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Cover Your Gear With Custom Skins From Pimp My Turntables.

Live DJ tips in under a minute, check it out. DJ, I’m 900. All these items are [inaudible] and [inaudible]. You can get any of your gear covered over with a skin. This is the way to switch up your gear without dropping a lot of cash. I’ll put their address in the description. I thought they only did turntables, but they’re doing everything now, controllers, CD trays, everything. So quick, inexpensive way to switch up your gear, get it covered over by, again, pimpmyturntables.com, not just turntables.



