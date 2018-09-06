DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Check The Seating Chart And Arrangement For Your Events.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. Ask your clients to send you the seating arrangement. Why?

Because you see way back there the cake, there’s a good 25 feet between the tables and the cake.

So today, even though I’m not a fan of it, and I can explain that in another video if you want, I have speaker over here with a light for safety and a speaker over there and guess where my table is, that’s right, I’m right there. Maybe you noticed the table right there; maybe you noticed this table right here. What you’re noticing is the photographs that aren’t going to happen, because that speaker’s now in the way of that table. Again, speaker, table. So if they had sent me the seating arrangement, and I had asked, my own fault, I would’ve known to say, is it possible to give me 5, 10 feet in front of me? So future, DJ tips in under a minute, ask to see the seating arrangement so you don’t get stuck in the corner. Thank you.



