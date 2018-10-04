DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Buy A Gobo Projector And Any Letters Of The Alphabet You Need.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I had a thought, it’s not an original, new thought, but it’s something I’ve discussed with other DJs over the years, these are Source Four Juniors and as you can see or maybe not see, they run $250, $300, $350, you can find them out there on the Internet maybe even used for $200, but if you want to make an investment in something that might have a good return, buy one of these, then go to a place that sells Gobos and don’t get customs, get stock. Just get every letter of the alphabet or look at the names of the brides and grooms you have coming up and get the groom’s last name’s letter. Add this on as either a freebie or as a sell and say, I also provide your last name as a Gobo on the dance floor. If they want a customer, then figure out a price for it, but just something to offer as a free kind of upsell, might be a cool idea, under a minute.



