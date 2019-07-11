DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Back Up Folder From An External Drive Serato

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. This one is about Serato and drives and music. If you look down here, you see I have a crate called backup. I always use external drives. Every time I do a gig, it’s on one of these bad boys, an external drive. So I decided that if the drive goes down, I need something internally. And since I don’t carry really any music on my laptops that go to gigs, because it’s all external, I’m going to make a backup file, I’m going to fill it with probably 2,000 to 3,000 songs and put it onto my desktop so that when I’m out in a gig, if the drive should go down — hopefully it won’t, but if it did, I’d have music immediately ready and going. Now, a lot of people will say, I only use internal, that’s cool, I only use external. So it’s not a give and take, it’s really what you prefer. Even though I have backup drives, I’d rather flawlessly be able to go to music and then replace the drive. So Serato backup, in under a minute.



