DJ Tips In Under A Minute Always Ask If The Bride And Groom Can Be Used As A Referral.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. [inaudible] and the bride, people leaving the wedding. I went up at the end of the night and said, how was everything? Awesome. Can I put you down as a reference and referral? And her immediate comment to me was, yes. So at the end of your night, go to your clients, bust your butt all night for them and then say to them, can I put you down as a reference and a referral? And when they say yes to you, which they will, then say, can I send you a WeddingWire review so you can keep your reviews up-to-date, because if you make your client’s day, they will help you in the future. So again, at the end of the night, go to your clients and say, how was everything? It was great? Great. Can I put you down as a reference? When they say yes, make sure you send them a WeddingWire follow up review from your free account and then put their name and number down, send them a thank you email and you’re good to go.

