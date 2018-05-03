DJ Tips In Under A Minute: A New Service For Taking Credit Cards.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I don’t know about you, but with my business, about 99 percent of it I get payment in checks or sometimes even cash, but I was looking for something to take credit cards. I use PayPal, because I have a PayPal account and it’s easy, you can invoice clients, everything works fine, but I saw this and decided I would at least open an account. So there you go, that’s the little Square swiper. If you look, you can see it has that slice in it where the credit card goes. I haven’t used it yet. I have an account, it’s drawn to my bank. So when I do use it, it would be deposited directly. There’s no fee. It is a 2.75 percent per swipe. So if you don’t accept credit cards and you’re looking for something to have at a gig in case the client says, you’re awesome, let’s extend an hour, I have a credit card, at least you have the ability to take one, whether you use it or not. So check it out, Squareup.com, in under a minute.



