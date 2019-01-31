DJ Tips In Under A Minute: A Must Have Piece Of Gear

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. It’s rare that I do brands, but you need to have a backup handheld mike and I’ve got to tell you, this is by far the best mike you can get your hands on for that. This is the Shure SM58. I’m going to go on record and say I don’t use Shure mikes for my wireless. This mike is 10 years old, it has a couple of little scratches on it, no big deal. I’ve replaced this screen once, I think it was a $7.00 investment. These mikes are usually somewhere in the area of $50 to $100, but it’s a quality mike, it won’t go down. I think I said, if I didn’t, this is about 10 years old, works great, sounds great and if you need to get a backup mike, just have this. It’s what pros use, you see it on stage everywhere. If you deal with any singers at any events, they’re not going to have an issue with you whipping out this. So DJ tips in under a minute, go out, purchase a Shure SM58 handheld. Thank you.



