DJ Tips In Under A Minute: $10 Adaptor For Your MacBook

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. You see this, this is the MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converter. It’s that little thing right there or it’s that little thing right there. I have a MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro has this, this old style and the MacBook Air has the new style. So for $9.99, I bought a converter, which now allows my old MacBook charger to charge my new MacBook Air, really cool. I do have a charger for both computers, but knowing that I can bring just one and charge both is awesome. I can’t do it the other way. This charger won’t work with this MacBook Pro, but that’s okay, because now I’ve got one charger that charges both. So I can plug in one event and I’m good to go. So $9.98 saved me some Cache Money here, in under a minute.



