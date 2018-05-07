DJ Tip – Wait To Print Wedding Info Sheets Until You Must

DJ tips in under a minute inspired by Jay Brannan of Brannan Entertainment. This is the timeline for my wedding this weekend. I’ve got ceremony and I’ve got reception. And down here, I always have all of my information for the grand entrance. My tip today is, wait until you absolutely have to, to print this sheet. My gig is Saturday, this is Tuesday. I think everything’s right. But just in case there are any last minute changes, why print it now? I’m just going to hang on to it and wait until Friday when I’m pretty sure that everything is in stone to print this, to save paper and time. That’s just how I do it. I just thought I’d throw that tip out for you today. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.
