DJ Speaker Help – Stuff To Consider Before You Buy

I get a lot of questions on speakers. What do I think of this brand, what do I think of that brand, why do I recommend this model over that model? I always have to take people a step back, though, and figure out who they are as a DJ and a performer, and what type of events they’re doing before I can even try to even give an opinion on this. So I thought it would be interesting to put together a list of some of the things that I ask people to try to help them make the right decision when it comes to buying new speakers. And this is not going to be a brand specific thing; I’m going to talk about the stuff in general the best I can. I may mention some brands and examples, but that’s just from my experience. I have my opinions on what I like and I don’t like, most of you know that. But yeah. Today is just kind of for anybody, no matter what brand you’re looking it.

The first question you have to ask yourself is, what type of events do you do? Are you a wedding DJ? Are you a school dance DJ? If you are a wedding DJ, what are you doing? A hundred to 250-people weddings? Do you do more than one type of event? Meaning, maybe you do 150-person wedding receptions, but you also do 250- to 400-person quinceañeras. Or maybe you do 850-kid school dances, and you do 50-person backyard barbeques. What type of venues are you performing in? Are you doing mostly banquet halls? Are you doing corner bars? Are you doing big outdoor marquees or tents?

Now let’s talk about the system you own. How is it serving you and your clients? The good and the bad. Is it loud enough? It is too loud? Is it too big? Is it too small? Does it look ugly? Does it look nice? Do you get compliments on your sound system? Do you have people asking you to turn it up or turn it down? Now that we’ve talked about maybe some of the negatives of the system you have now, what do you need your new system to do?

Which brings me to the next point. Is there one system out that that can serve all of your needs? So if you are doing 150-person weddings and 600-kid school dances, is there one system that you can buy that will do all of those things? There might be. The next thing you have to ask yourself is, are multiple systems in order? Because although there is a system that might do 150-person weddings and 600-kid school dances, will it do both of those things well enough? Maybe you might want to think about picking up a system for your weddings and a system for your school dances. Maybe that would work best. Who knows? That’s all kind of up to you. It’s a matter of opinion. But it’s something to think about.

Now, it’s time to do your research. It’s time to go ahead and dig into the forums. I mean, the reviews, be it mine or anybody else’s, take them for what they’re worth. Trust who you trust; don’t trust who you don’t trust. Go to the store; listen to this stuff when you can. If you can go to a DJ convention and get a demo, do that. If you’ve got to get in the car and drive for 200 miles to get the right demo, that might be worth your while, especially when we’re talking about a long term purchase like this.

So I’ll wrap this video with this: after you have gone to the store and heard some speakers and you’ve talked to some people and gotten their opinions and you’ve read everything and you’ve done your research, please don’t buy on price alone. That should not be the only thing that you base your purchasing decision on. There should be other things, like performance, reliability, sound quality, portability; the list goes on and on.

And I’m not suggesting that you buy the most expensive speaker out there. Please don’t do that. What I am suggesting is, is that don’t just go for the cheap stuff. Because you’re going to make compromises there, absolutely, all the time, I guarantee it. The cheapest option out there isn’t going to perform as well as maybe a couple steps up. I usually try to go somewhere in the middle. The high end stuff is out of my range. The low end stuff is unacceptable. Somewhere in the middle is usually a pretty good option for me.

So anyway, for what it’s worth, that’s my video today, and I hope it helps somebody. If you have questions, let me in the comments section. If you have a question about what might serve you for a 150-person wedding and a 400-kid school dance, ask away, I’ll see if I can help you out. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 45 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.