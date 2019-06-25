DJ Shortee: “The World’s Premier Female DJ”

DJ Shortee, a.k.a. Shannon Ames, might only be 5’1”, but the Grammy Foundation has expansively

referred to her as “the world’s premier female DJ.” If you are a turntablist (or aspiring to be one), you have no doubt run into her videos on YouTube. I met her on the last day of the NAMM Show in Anaheim in January. Her performance at the Rane/Jetpack/Beat Junkies booth was the buzz of the day, and there was a huge crowd gathered to watch her do things like beat juggling while spinning around—she’s like a “Harlem Globe Trotter” of turntablism! Although I didn’t meet her in person until NAMM, I had been chatting with DJ Shortee on Instagram for a while prior to that about doing scratching lessons with her.

The first thing that jumped out to me about her was her approachability and complete lack of ego. There are several “high profile” members of our community who won’t follow me back on Instagram despite knowing me personally for years; After three Instagram messages Shannon hit the “follow” button (and, not only that, but she comments on my posts and responds to my comments on hers). She told me, “I’ve never vibed with the competitive attitude. I think we should support each other, lift each other up.”

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com



Staci Nichols ( 30 Posts DJ Staci, the Track Star, has been a full-time mobile DJ for 10 years. She has performed internationally, on the Vegas Strip, at festivals, celebrity weddings, and for companies like Lamborghini and Reebok. Staci has spoken at major industry conferences and been featured on DJ News TV, ADJA, BookMoreBrides.com webinars, the Wedding MBA podcast, and a BPM Supreme Female DJ Forum. Staci is represented by both Scratch Events and Purim Agency.