DJ SEO Tip: The Why and How To Get Links To Your Website

What Are Links To Your Website?

Links to your website, aka backlinks, are very important to how authoritative your website is seen in Google’s eyes. Each link to your website is like a vote of confidence that someone trusts and values the content on your website. The more links you have to your website, you significantly increase the likelihood of ranking higher in search results.

That is the why! Content is King and links to your website is Queen. Both are important when playing Chess and also running your website.

So, you may be thinking to yourself, “I need to go get me lots of links.” Well, not exactly. Not all links are created equal. Links from websites that have “authority” in the eyes of Google count for more. As you could probably guess, a link from The Washington Post would not have the same significance as a link from your local plumber. You can know how authoritative a website is by utilizing a Chrome Extension – Mozbar. You can download Mozbar here. It is free to download and only requires a free membership on Moz.com. The Mozbar will show you website authority on a scale from 0-100. I recommend that if you are going to seek links to your website, try and get links from websites that have an authority of 40 or higher. See below image of Mozbar screenshot of the Mozbar in action in an analysis of the Peavey home page. Their domain authority score is 60. The only data that is not noted in the Mozbar is the other link acquiring factor – TrustRank. TrustRank measures so-called “trust signals.” Read more about TrustRank.

Websites that are relevant to yours are sites that you are connected to your industry and location. If you are a wedding DJ, relevant websites include other wedding vendors like florists, photographers, venues, etc. Google also likes websites that link to your website that are location related as well. These may include links from local sports teams, community links, local sponsorships, etc. This shows to Google that your business is located and active in your area and will rank you higher in local search results such as “Missoula Montana DJ” in the local pack. Here is an example of a local pack.

How To Get Links To Your Website?

The best way to get links to your website is to create great content that matters to your customers. What content might that be? If you are a wedding DJ, a bride may ask and search for “Questions to ask a DJ for a wedding”. As you can see from the below screenshot from search results and the Mozbar analysis, notice the number of links that point to the page and the overall website domain authority (DA). This is what it will take to be listed in the top 3 search results. Even though you may not rank on Google for the search result, you can be an authority on the topic in your area. Then, other wedding vendors can link to your page for answering this common question – and get leads! Answer the question thoroughly and you will be seen as the authority to the question. Also, don’t let word count hinder your writing. Whether it takes 500 words, 2,000 words or 5,000 words. Write for your website visitors. But, and this is a big BUT, Moz recommends around 2,450 words to be in the top search positions.

Infographics can be another way to gain links to your website. Why? People love sharing information to make themselves look smart. Infographics can be easily made through the website Canva. What type of infographic could you create? How about the best location for a dance floor depending on the room shape, best location of a DJ setup in relation to the dance floor, best location of uplighting, etc. If you add an infographic on your website, be sure to add code to the page that will allow people to easily embed the infographic on their own websites. Hence, creating a link to your website. Here is a sample of an embed code:

Local citations, where your company is mentioned on other websites and places found on the Internet, are a great source of links to your website. Brightlocal offers a list of the Top 50 local citations. These include high authoritative websites like Facebook, Google My Business, Bing Places, and Apple Maps. Also, consider wedding industry links like The Knot and WeddingWire. They even offer free listings that include a link to your website.

Consistency is most important when creating local citations.

* Name – as found on your business license

* Address – as found on Google Maps

* Phone number – local number preferred

* URL – verify HTTP or HTTP is correct

* Hours – use same business hours on every website

Guest blogging is a bit more work and time but can be extremely beneficial. Not only can your blog post create an authoritative backlink but can also generate leads. Guest blogging tips:

* Write only original content. Do not duplicate from other pages.

* Create a relationship first with the website owner. People want to work with others that they like and trust.

* Give the website owner a reason why THEY or their WEBSITE VISITORS would benefit from your guest blog.

* Offer to write an article that is not found on every other website. Offer a unique idea or different take on a common subject.

Guest blogging opportunities can be found by searching Google. Keywords could be DJ, wedding, music, entertainer.

* Keyword + “write for us”

* Keyword + “become a contributor”

* Keyword + “contribute”

* Keyword + “guest blogging”



Brand mentions are a great source of links that don’t already exist. Websites will mention you, your business or employees in a news article or in a blog post. However, they commonly will not link to your website. Because they already know about you, reach out to the website owner or writer and ask them to link to your website in the article.

Reviewing the links to your competition is a greatway to uncover link building opportunities. With a paid subscription to an SEO software that tracks links to websites, you can know exactly what websites link to your competition. Then, you can reach out to the website owners and ask for the same links. Backlink analysis software includes:

Interviewing other professionals in your industry is another great inbound link opportunity. When you interview and post the content on your website, notify the interviewee that it is live. They will absolutely want to tell everyone and will want to link to the article from their own website and social media profiles.

You don’t get what you never ask for. As DJs, you have vendors you admire and work with on a regular basis. Just ask if they will link to you on their website! It is a great industry related link.

Organizational links are a great source of high-quality inbound links to your website. Verify any DJ associations, wedding organizations, meetup groups and networking events link to your website accurately.

So now you have in your DJ business toolbelt a list of common ways to get links to your website. Being a business owner, search engine optimization including link building is not something you can ignore. Links may be the lifeline of lead generation in a fierce DJ market. You do not have to be great. Just better than your competition.

If you want to learn more about link building, an in-person SEO training workshop may be for you. If you are the DIY type, we love Moz’s link building articles.

Matthew Campbell ( 5 Posts Matthew Campbell is the founder of My Wedding Songs. He DJ’d weddings, parties, and High School dances in Montana during the 90s – and also a few Mobile Beat Conferences. Matt continued his love of music through the creation of My Wedding Songs. He and his wife, Sharon, live in the wedding capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. My Wedding Songs is a charter member of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce and a WIPA member. Matthew is also an SEO Specialist at Horizon Web Marketing since 2014.