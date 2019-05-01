DJ SEO Tip: Optimize Your Google My Business Profile

Optimize Your Google My Business Profile To Get More Local Leads

In a previous article, I discussed how to get more links from Google. Google My Business is mentioned to optimize to get more leads. Optimizing your Google My Business profile may be the single most important action in getting local search leads. Thus, we will take the process into a more in-depth analysis.

What is Google My Business?

Google My Business platform offers a business profile to help reach and engage with local customers across Google Search and Google Maps. If that doesn’t sound important, I don’t know what does.

So, if people are searching for your DJ business on Google, they will see something like this…

Claim Your Google My Business Profile

This is where it all starts. If you already have a GMB profile, you can log in here. If you have not created a GMB profile, you will be able to create a new business profile from the previous link. If no one in your company created your business profile and Google created a location for you, you can request to claim your listing through Google Maps. See below to see the claim link.

What if a marketing company or an employee needs to access your account? First, NEVER give out your password. You should give others access to your GMB account while you remain with sole ownership access. You can give anyone access to your GMB profile (who has a Gmail account), through the Users link in the left sidebar menu. See below.

How Do You Manage Google Reviews?

A handy use of your Google My Business profile is that you can manage all of your Google reviews from your single Google login. I recommend responding to all positive and negative reviews received as quickly as possible. Everyone wants to feel like you care about them. They can be your biggest advocates and help spread the word about you. Be sure to thank them for their review.

As for negative reviews, be sure to respond to them as quickly as possible too. First, apologize for their experience. However, keep the negative response professional and ask to take the discussion offline by calling you and adding your phone number. If you receive a negative review from someone you cannot confirm as a customer, be sure to say so and to please contact you.

Getting new reviews is a ranking factor too. You can create a short link directly to your reviews. Details are found here.

What photos should you be uploading to your GMB profile?

The obvious image to upload is your logo. In addition, you should be posting photos of your customers’ experience while you entertain them. Try not to post pictures of empty rooms as people cannot picture themselves in the blank settings. Photos are a way to get a step ahead of your competition by showcasing your clients having fun and of spotlight moments.

Did you know that customers can send you a text message from your GMB profile?

The biggest takeaway from this article is to complete as much information about your business in your GMB profile. All of it helps to show up more than your competition in Google search. The one single thing you do that your competition does not in your profile may show your business and give you the lead and not them.

Setting up your GMB profile for text messages is one such feature. You can even set up an automatic response to texts. Here’s how my text messaging settings:

Verify your business information is complete and accurate

Your business name entered needs to match the name filed on your city and state business licenses. Why? Because Google will reward businesses with higher search results that have consistent business information across the Internet. They need to trust the information is correct.

The business name has been a place that has reaped many benefits when including your keywords like “Sample Entertainment Houston DJ” when your real business name is Sample Entertainment. This is considered more “black hat” optimizing because the business name entered does not match your actual business name. You can make a decision for yourself. Keep in mind that this is considered GMB spam and your competition will try and report the inaccuracies to Google.

Next, the address needs to match the address found in Google Maps. This is the official address seen in their eyes. The address needs to match exactly. For example, there is a big difference between South and S and S.. IF you are concerned about showing your home address, sorry, you need to get over it. There is nothing wrong with a home-based business and Google will reward having a physical location.

As for the phone number, a local phone number is always recommended over a toll-free number.

The website does not have to direct people to the home page. If your specialty is weddings, I would recommend entering your wedding page as the GMB website URL.

The category is extremely important as this is how Google will show your business for DJ searches. IF you are a mobile DJ, the category should be “DJ Service” as the primary.

The hours of the business should be consistent across the Internet. So, if you want to answer calls all day, every day, enter that your business is open 24 hours. However, set hours will be seen as more professional.

Your business description should include your company’s keywords. You are given 750 characters total (utilize all of them) but only the first 250 characters show in the knowledge panel. So, showcase your keywords, call-to-action and a benefit in the first 250 words.

What if you are a multi-op with multiple locations?

If you have a DJ business with multiple locations in which each location has all the required local business licenses, you should create a GMB profile for each location and optimize it with local information including phone number and address. Google’s guidelines state that the name on your business must match the business used in your listing. This goes for all of your locations.

Create GMB posts to increase interest and visibility

Moz offers a fantastic case study of how visibility increased for a business after creating GMB posts. “What’s New” GMB posts stay live for 7 days. So, you will want to update your posts every 6 days. A hassle yes, but the results could be huge. Google offers several categories of posts:

What’s New

Event

Offer

Product

You can also include calls-to-action buttons in your posts:

Book

Order Online

Buy

Learn More

Sign Up

Get Offer

Call Now

If you are a beginner in creating Google posts or just want some new ideas, check out this Google posting guide by BrightLocal.

Lastly, be sure to complete any other section Google offers like highlights, services, etc. Keep in mind that Google is constantly changing the Google My Business platform. Google recently released an option to add a custom URL for your profile but I have not seen this in the GMB profiles I manage yet. So, watch out for it.

In conclusion, here are a few facts to help motivate you to claim and optimize your Google My Business profile today:

80% of all searches happen on Google.

56% of local retailers haven’t claimed their free Google My Business account.

50% of consumers who conducted a local search on their smartphone visited a store within a day.

Matthew Campbell ( 15 Posts Matthew Campbell is the founder of My Wedding Songs. He DJ’d weddings, parties, and High School dances in Montana during the 90s – and also attended a few Mobile Beat Conferences. Matt continued his love of music through the creation of My Wedding Songs. He and his wife, Sharon, live in the wedding capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. My Wedding Songs is a charter member of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce. Matthew is also an SEO Specialist at Horizon Web Marketing since 2014.