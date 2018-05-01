DJ SEO Tip: Know Your Numbers With Google Analytics

As the business investors, “Sharks”, say on the TV Show Shark Tank, you better know your numbers. When knowing your numbers of your website, the numbers tell the whole story and help you make better business decisions.

Google Analytics is a free tool that helps you measure the visitors to your website. You can sign up for a Google Analytics account here. Add the tracking code provided by Google Analytics to your website and the data will start accumulating. Not sure how to add the code to your website? Read this article.

Google Analytics for DJ Websites

What might be some of the important numbers you must know about your website visitors?

First and foremost, create a spreadsheet of all your KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) so that you can track the data over time – particularly when making changes and testing the results of those changes. A free online spreadsheet can be created utilizing Google Docs. The document can be accessed from any Internet device.

When in Google Analytics, the main menu is on the left-hand side. Then, go to main section Audience and sub-menu item Overview. This will give you the above statistics. To the right is the snapshot of the menu to Audience Overview.

The number of unique visitors is a great baseline as to how your paid advertising and search engine optimization is doing. Unique visitors are the number of distinct individuals requesting pages from your website during a given period, regardless of how often they visit.

Bounce Rate is important. It is the percentage of visitors that view a single web page and leave. This can be on a page by page basis and on a sitewide calculation. Be sure to use bounce rate with time on site for a better understanding. For example, we have a very popular page that has 85% bounce rate but the time on the page is over 9 minutes. This is very important because the longer visitors stay on your website, the more engaged they are with the content. Google prefers longer time on site and will outweigh bounce rate.

How much time are visitors staying on your website and how long are they staying on specific pages? Why is this important? Because if potential customers are visiting your main wedding information page and only spending 4 seconds on the page, it is time for a redesign of the page. If overall average time on your website is 30 seconds, you have an issue with the website and time to delve in further.

The number of pages visited. This is a good indication as to the quality of content on your website. If visitors are only visiting your pricing page and leaving, is your message getting digested by your visitors?

What is the location of your website visitors? Get a breakdown by Country, State, and City so you know exactly where your visitors are from and more importantly where your leads are coming from.

What is the gender and age group of your website visitors? This may help in knowing who to target in your advertising. Is the bride or the groom doing more research in booking your services? The data doesn’t lie.

Most people access the Internet from a mobile device. In addition, Google uses website mobile-friendliness as a search ranking factor. Do you know what percentage of visitors are seeing your website on desktops, phones, and tablets? Furthermore, is your website mobile-friendly for those phone visitors? You can check with the Google Mobile-Friendly Test Tool here. See above screenshot of the Google Mobile-Friendly Test.

The number of conversions. Arguably the most important statistic to track on your website is the number of conversions. This could be the number of form submissions, number of phone calls from paid advertising, number of chats, texts, playlists submitted and more. It may not even be a lead. Maybe it is the number of clicks to your social profiles or the number of people that watched your promo video.

Conversions in Google Analytics are NOT automatically tracked. You first must set-up goals. It can be complicated. Here is a great step-by-step guide to set-up conversion tracking in Google Analytics.

You should keep track of which conversions (leads) turn into actual customers. You can know how many conversions (leads) generated from your website it takes to get an actual sale. This will tell you your potential cost per acquisition and potential return on investment for any paid advertising. Then, you can budget advertising properly.

Running advertising on social media such as Facebook and Pinterest? Running paid listings on The Knot and/or WeddingWire? Within Google Analytics, you can know exactly how many visitors came from those websites. In addition, you can also find how many conversions (leads) were generated from those websites in the aspect of form submissions. Chats, texts, video plays, and phone calls can also be tracked with additional tracking code installed.

I hope I have demonstrated that you need to know your numbers as it will affect the way you make educated business decisions! Here are some links for further information on how to make the most of this powerful, free tool.

Moz’s Beginner’s Guide to Google Analytics.

Google’s Analytics for Beginners

Note: Some of the data used in this article is from real websites but will remain anonymous due to privacy agreements.

Matthew Campbell ( 3 Posts Matthew Campbell is the founder of My Wedding Songs. He DJ’d weddings, parties, and High School dances in Montana during the 90s – and also a few Mobile Beat Conferences. Matt continued his love of music through the creation of My Wedding Songs. He and his wife, Sharon, live in the wedding capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. My Wedding Songs is a charter member of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce and a WIPA member. Matthew is also an SEO Specialist at Horizon Web Marketing since 2014.