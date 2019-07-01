DJ SEO Tip: Do Paid Ads Help SEO?

Ahhh. I have your attention! After more than a year of SEO tips, my articles will be moving toward PPC tips. However, as I test new SEO strategies, I will definitely update you on what works for better search results in Google. Getting back to the original question, does PPC help SEO? The answer is – YES!

Side note: you may notice that the paid ad at the top of the screenshot above is Thumbtack. FYI, Thumbtack is owned by Google.

How can PPC help your brand in search results?

First and foremost, you need to understand that just because your register or trademark your business name, doesn’t mean that one of your competitors cannot target your brand name for ads. It just means that they cannot use your registered name or trademarked name in their ads. As an example, let’s say you own the name REACH DJ Company and it is a registered or trademarked name. As a competitor, I can target the phrase “Reach DJs” and then just use my own company name in the title, description, and URL while not mentioning your registered brand. The big kick in the pants is that if you are not paying for ads under your own brand name, my ad will show ABOVE your organic listing! BAM! BOOM! Holy Cow! Your wake up call!

If you want to test what your potential customer is seeing, search for your brand in a Chrome incognito window. Never heard of the incognito window? Read this article on how to open an incognido window.

How can PPC increase clicks to your website?

Enjoy a few facts:

65 percent of all clicks made by users who intend to make a purchase go to paid ads (Wordstream).

82 percent of smartphone users are actively searching for businesses near them (Google).

Almost 70 percent of searchers on mobile will call a business using a link from the search (PowerTraffick).

More than 40 percent of clicks go to the top three paid ads in search results (Wordstream).

Those are great to know. However, what is the biggest reason to run Google ads?

Searchers who see an ad may be more likely to click on an organic listing, or they may be more likely if they see a high ranking organic listing for the same ad to click that ad (Google).

You want to run paid ads, now what?

So, now you may be considering paid for ads for your company. But, what is the difference between running ads on Google and running ads on Facebook? The way I explain it is that Google is for immediate purchases. You can target Google searches that are looking to buy RIGHT NOW. A person looking for “Buffalo wedding DJ” is looking to speak to and hire a wedding DJ today. Alternatively, Facebook is more about building a brand with your targeted demographic. Yes, you can target a very specific audience – such as women, 25-34, engaged, live in Buffalo, in the top 50% income level, interested in weddings, etc. etc. etc. You cannot do so with Google Ads.

Next up, I will cover how to run paid ads on Facebook and Google effectively. Stay tuned!

