DJ Help – Wireless Microphone Zip Tie Hack

Somebody shared this hack with me at Mobile Beat; I wanted to share it with you. We’re talking about microphones and how sometimes they roll and a way to prevent this from happening. Here’s a wired microphone. When I set this on the table, it doesn’t really go anywhere, because the cable’s stiff, it’s preventing it from turning around in circles. But with a wireless microphone, you got a different story, because you set it down, and it could just roll, it could fall off the table. Here’s a way you can prevent this from happening. I haven’t tried this yet. We’re going to go into the work bench and do a little mod to this microphone.

Now, according to the person I talked to, all we need is a zip tie to make this happen. I’m going to go ahead and just start the zip tie right here. Now we have a loop. Forgive me, I am one-handed, but we’re going to put it right up here, bottom of the screen, tie the zip tie. Get it tight. Let’s see if this works. It’s virtually impossible to make this thing roll within a half turn, because the zip tie works as a stop.

Maybe up here isn’t the best place to do it. Maybe down here would be better. I don’t think it matters. As long as there’s a break, this is not going to roll. This keeps it from doing so. And I don’t even know who to credit this to. I got it very second-hand at Mobile Beat; they got it from somebody else. But whoever came up with this and whoever told me about it, thank you. I hope this works for you. If not up here, again, might be a little goofy, perhaps down here is better, but this is a great way to keep your mike from rolling off the table. Thanks for watching, little tip for you on a Sunday. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 47 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.