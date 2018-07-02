DJ Help – Why Use Different Speakers For Different Types of Events?

I did a video the other day where I was suggesting that if you were doing 150-person wedding receptions and 500-plus-kid school dances, one speaker system may not be enough for you. You may want to get a nice system for your wedding receptions and a nice system for your bigger events like school dances of 500-kids-plus. And somebody asked a really good question. Why don’t I just get a big system and turn it down for my smaller events?

Well, here’s the thing. Speakers are designed to do certain things. Some speakers are designed for big events, some speakers are designed for small events. And we’re talking about creating the best sound possible.

I was trying to figure out a really good way to illustrate this and I decided that the best way to do it would be to call my friend Jay Brannan from Pioneer. DJ tips under a minute. You know the guy.

Hey, Jay, how are you? Now, you cannot hear Jay, I’m talking to Jay, but he is on the phone. If you wanted to hear Jay, I would have to do this. I got to press this button right here. And now Jay is on speaker phone.

Jay: Yeah. Right here.

Brian: How’s it going, Jay?

Jay: Good man, what’s going on?

Brian: We’re talking about —

Jay: You [inaudible] video?

Brian: Yeah. We’re doing videos. We’re talking about speaker systems, small ones for small events and big ones for big events.

Jay: Yeah. There’s no Swiss Army, you got to work within the realm of what you’re doing.

Brian: You know what? Jay talks way too much, but here’s the thing. The earpiece up here is what I was listening to when I was talking to Jay. But when I turned the speaker phone on, it was a different speaker on the phone, it’s right down here. Why not just turn the earpiece up extra loud when you want to use it as a speaker phone? Well, two things are going to happen. First of all, you’re going to get distortion and it’s not going to be as loud as you want it to be. Why not just use the speaker phone speaker up here in place of the earpiece and turn is way down when you want to use it as a regular phone?

At a low volume, you’re not going to be able to hear whoever you’re talking to very well. When you turn it up, not only could you cause hearing damage, but you lose your privacy, because now everybody can hear whoever you’re talking to. Of course, this is a very elementary example. But you can look at the same type of example for your little systems and big systems when you’re talking about DJing for crowds. Thanks for watching Practice and enjoy.

