DJ Help – Quick Wood Speaker Cabinet Scratch Repair With a Sharpie Pen

Hello everybody. Now, last week I did a video on how to fix scratches on a plastic speaker cabinet with a heat gun. Now, if you didn’t see that video, please go back and have a look if you’re interested. In the meantime, people asked about their wooden cabinets that get scratched. Whether you use covers or not, things happen to nice gear, and what do you do? Do you repaint the whole thing?
I use a sharpie pen. You can carry one of these with you. If you ever have a problem with your equipment with a scratch, you can cover it up quick, so your guests don’t see it. This is just in the back of my truck, lot of road noise and stuff. But yeah. Let me just show you how it works. Black sharpie pen, all you have to do is do a little touch up like that. Is it perfect? No. But it hides the scratch, especially at the gig itself. Got some deep gouges in here that are really unfortunate.
But yeah. You can camouflage it pretty easily just like that. This is a real deep gouge over here. I know it just seems so stupid. A lot of people do this. This is not an original idea I had. Other people do this as well with their equipment. Even if you have covers, sometimes the bottom of the speaker gets scratched up just in transport, so do something like this just to cover it up. So as you can see, it’s pretty easy. It does the job, especially considering your equipment’s going to be in the dark for most gigs.
Real easy. That’s how it’s done. That’s how I do it anyway. If you’ve got a better way, let us know in the comments section. Tell us all about it. But this is the quick easy fix. And I’m not the best artist in the world as you can see. It looks a heck of a lot better than it did. Excuse the wind today. There you go. Little tip for you on a Monday. Questions, comments, let us know right down in the comments section. Practice and enjoy.
