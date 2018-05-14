DJ Help – Quick Wood Speaker Cabinet Scratch Repair With a Sharpie Pen

Hello everybody. Now, last week I did a video on how to fix scratches on a plastic speaker cabinet with a heat gun. Now, if you didn’t see that video, please go back and have a look if you’re interested. In the meantime, people asked about their wooden cabinets that get scratched. Whether you use covers or not, things happen to nice gear, and what do you do? Do you repaint the whole thing?

I use a sharpie pen. You can carry one of these with you. If you ever have a problem with your equipment with a scratch, you can cover it up quick, so your guests don’t see it. This is just in the back of my truck, lot of road noise and stuff. But yeah. Let me just show you how it works. Black sharpie pen, all you have to do is do a little touch up like that. Is it perfect? No. But it hides the scratch, especially at the gig itself. Got some deep gouges in here that are really unfortunate.

But yeah. You can camouflage it pretty easily just like that. This is a real deep gouge over here. I know it just seems so stupid. A lot of people do this. This is not an original idea I had. Other people do this as well with their equipment. Even if you have covers, sometimes the bottom of the speaker gets scratched up just in transport, so do something like this just to cover it up. So as you can see, it’s pretty easy. It does the job, especially considering your equipment’s going to be in the dark for most gigs.

Real easy. That’s how it’s done. That’s how I do it anyway. If you’ve got a better way, let us know in the comments section. Tell us all about it. But this is the quick easy fix. And I’m not the best artist in the world as you can see. It looks a heck of a lot better than it did. Excuse the wind today. There you go. Little tip for you on a Monday. Questions, comments, let us know right down in the comments section. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 41 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.