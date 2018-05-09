DJ Facebook Groups: Endless Arguments or Fountains of Knowledge?

OK, I’ll admit it, the title of this article is kind of misleading. The two proposed explanations put forth in it are definitely not mutually exclusive; a healthy dose of each can be found in pretty much every Facebook DJ group. If you’re not already part of a few of them, you may wonder if they are worth joining or are they only good for giving you a headache? My vote is for the former, and let me tell you why.

You’ll Learn What Not to Do

For every post in a DJ group that contains gold nuggets of wisdom, you’ll find 10 posts that suck (I’m not going to sugar coat it). Terrible grammar, pictures of sloppy setups, and people looking to just vent about their hate for a certain brand of speakers abound. I’ll never condone rudeness or even interaction with people like this (you don’t have the time anyway, you’re an actual working DJ), but I heartily support observational learning. Dig into your psychological analysis as you read the comments about how other DJs handle themselves or situations poorly and file away that info in a “do not repeat” folder. Learn from the negative experiences of others so you don’t have to go through the same.

You’ll Learn What to Do

While the posts with truly beneficial information are much fewer and far between than the junk, they ARE out there, and they’re worth searching for. I can’t count the number of times a DJ has posted a solution to a problem (big or small) that I’ve struggled to find an answer to for years. DIY projects, tips and tricks, and solutions to tricky situations with clients can all be found. If you’ve got a particular problem you’re stuck on, a quick search of the group will most likely lead you to dozens of similar questions that have been asked in the past. Truly, DJ groups can be a treasure trove of mobile DJ knowledge gained through experience if you only put forth the effort to look for it.

Above all, YOU are part of ensuring that a DJ group stays positive and productive. Put on some thick skin and go in with the desire to contribute positively and I can guarantee that the universe will return the karma back to you.

Some great DJ groups to join would DJ Idea Sharing, Mobile DJ Network, and DJs Helping. If you’re not easily offended and enjoy a good laugh, I also recommend Bad DJ Setups 🙂

Jordan Nelson ( 49 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.