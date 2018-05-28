DJ Equipment Organization – Tool Boxes For The Small Stuff

So I wanted to take a minute to show you guys what I’ve been working on. This is my shop. I started this probably in January. I got it done maybe about a month ago. It’s a work in progress. But this is my area to get things done. All my tools organized. I have a work bench, doubles as a charging station. I can clean things up, I can store things. It’s great. For all the household stuff I do, the mechanic stuff I do, I love it.

Unfortunately, I cannot say the same thing about the organization I’ve got going on in the dungeon. There are a couple of problems here. One, a lot of little parts, with trussing, lighting, clamps, audio, you name it. And it gets strung all over the place. I don’t have good storage back there. I can put lights in bags, but that’s about it. Everything else kind of gets stuck in the little plastic bins and all over the place making a mess.

Also, you got to remember, because I’m bringing you these videos, I get a lot of stuff in and out of here. So it’s not like I can organize it once and be done. So what can we do? Well, I learned my lesson with toolboxes. I bought some extra ones and it worked out well. I’m doing the same thing with my DJ stuff, I’m going the toolbox route, because I can get toolboxes on Craigslist pretty reasonable. I picked up this Craftsman commercial box, it’s a year older than I am, heavy duty. And this is where I’m starting with all my organization for the DJ stuff.

Now, again, keep in mind, this is just a start. It’s a great old box. Up here I have hard drives and flash drives and things like that. If you come down here, it’s all clamps. This is just the top box, too. Different Global Truss America clamps. This drawer drags, but it’s okay. These are my bigger clamps and my [dyes?] and things like that for trussing. Now, if you look at the chest itself, it’s not full but it’s getting there real fast, top drawer, the narrow drawer. But I’ve got a whole bunch of half couplers and couplers, truss pins, and [tap?] screws for my Global Truss America stock. More than I’ll ever need, it’s right here. I’ve got extras in bins. I’m not sure what’s going to happen with that stuff. But that takes care of that.

Hey, an empty drawer. Pretty happy about that, too. This is where I’m putting microphones. I’ve got a few in here already. I don’t know what this side’s going to be. Probably microphone receivers for the wireless stuff. I’ve got a couple of my go-Racks in here. I’ve got three, actually. One’s going to my brother. My old Scratch Live box that I don’t use anymore is right down there. We have some room over here for more of the same. Here I’m putting some of the smaller lighting stuff. Here are the little battery-powered Gobo projectors. Might even put wall warts in here. I’m not sure. What I need is a few drawers like that.

Here’s just some of my scrim. Clamps, plastic stuff, projector mounts, tripod mounts, right in this box — drawer, rather. And the big drawer down below, even more scrim. This is going to work out great for a lot of you, because you’re going to be able to put a lot of your little remotes and flash drives, omega clamps, brackets, whatever, in a box like this. For me, I’m going to need another one. I already know that. Because this one is almost full. And I’m just getting started.

So I’m on the lookout for another box, and I’ll probably put it in another room that you haven’t seen yet. I got another room back here that I’m slowly going through, cleaning out. That might be a lot of the storage for the DJ stuff. And I might just put these boxes back there to get them out of the shop area.

That’s it. Quick video for you. That’s what I’ve been working on for a couple hours a day. And the next box I buy, I’m probably going to get something a little cleaner than this one, simply because I took a long time getting this ready to even bring downstairs, took it apart, cleaned it up. Great deal, but I put a lot of work into cleaning it. So looking for a little cleaner box this time. And I probably won’t find another one of these cool Craftsmen commercials. I’ll probably have to go with something from the ’80s or the ’90s or something like that.

But they’re out there. And I’m hunting them. And hopefully we’ll get another one down here real soon to get the project done. And that’ll make for quicker videos. I’ll be able to grab stuff and I won’t have to think, wow, where is that piece? I don’t know. I think I saw it in this junk box about three months ago. Or, wow, I haven’t seen that in a year and a half. I’ll know where everything is. It’ll make videos a lot better; be able to access stuff, organize stuff, and it’ll be good peace of mind for me.

So anyway, there you go, that’s what I’ve been working on for a few hours a day. Any questions, comments, answers, let me know in the comments section. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

