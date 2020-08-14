DJ Drops & Intros: Do You Need Them?

DJ drops are not new. For as long as I can remember, radio stations have been using radio sweepers (station ID name and info), and later, DJs began using their own intros and drops for their own shows.

Now, with mix shows on FM Radio, XM, and online, more and more DJs are using them. They sound great, are great for marketing, and can help you stand out in a crowded market.

Do All DJs Need DJ Drops?

The biggest question is: Does every working DJ need DJ drops? The answer is my usual: it depends. 🙂 First of all, you may not even know what DJ drops are.

So let’s answer that, first. Drops are basically short (usually less than 15 seconds) samples of a recorded voice-over, with or without sound effects. They will identify the DJ, DJ company, music producer, mix show, radio show, etc.

What are DJ Drops?

They usually say something like: “you’re in the mix with DJ ____.” They may or may not have sound effects and vocal effects. DJ intros are essentially the same thing, but usually longer (often 30 seconds, and as long as 1 minute).

Radio DJs

So now that you know what they are, do you need them for your performances? It honestly depends on what type of DJ you are, and who you’re marketing to. If you’re on the radio, then yes, you should absolutely have some professional DJ drops made to reach your audience.

It’s basic marketing and branding, and this will help you get better known. If you DJ outside of the radio station, people recognizing you or your DJ name can really help you command a premium price! There was a time when only the radio DJs had these cool drops because they could reach the voice-over person.

Where do You Buy Drops?

Now, there are several sites that offer these from as little as $12 and up to $75, depending on your needs. RadioDJDrops.com is a good site that has affordable, but awesome drops, radio sweepers, etc.

Drops for Bar & Club DJs

For bar/club DJs, this is also true. You can play your drops every now and then (don’t overdo it), and you’re essentially advertising! Be sure to create one for the bar you’re at, so it doesn’t sound like blatant advertising.

It can be something like, “you’re in the mix with DJ ___, live at Club ___, every Saturday night!” So the bar owner stays happy (don’t forget to keep the people who pay you, happy). 🙂

Mobile DJs, Wedding DJs, etc.

Private event DJs are a bit different. Some DJs have used these drops at their events and it works just fine. However, for many of the high-end weddings and events, I would not suggest doing this. For school dances, proms, festivals, and public events, the drops will be just fine.

So overall, as you can see, DJ drops can be a great marketing tool, but just be careful how you use them and when. Need more info or have questions/comments? Drop me a comment and I’ll be happy to help you!

-Jason