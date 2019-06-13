Denon DJ’s Prime 4 Takes “All- in-One” to a Whole New Level

It’s no secret that most DJs love two main things: rocking the crowd and great gear. We have one of the few jobs in the world where we can buy the coolest toys… and then write them off at the end of the year. One piece of equipment that has been rapidly evolving and changing, not only in form but the industry as a whole, is the controller. In the last several years controllers have been replacing mixers for many DJs; the next generation of controllers aims to eliminate the need for a laptop all together.

Enter the Prime 4 from Denon DJ. The Prime 4 has more technology built into it than a space shuttle! Imagine taking the stability and construction of a Denon DJ MC-6000, the versatility of an iPad, the power of an SATA drive and putting them into one machine. This still does not even begin to describe the power, capability and ease of use of the new Prime 4. The Denon DJ crew spent five years developing and testing the Prime 4 before they felt it was ready to enter the DJ world. Attendees of MBLV23 are going to be some of the first DJs to try it out. You won’t be disappointed.

Michael Cordeiro ( 90 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com