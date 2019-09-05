Denon DJ Prime 4 Upgrades Connectivity, Adds Streaming

DENON DJ® v1.4 FIRMWARE PUBLIC BETA RELEASE BRINGS TIDAL STREAMING SUPPORT FOR PRIME 4 STANDALONE DJ HARDWARE

PRIME 4 now WiFi-activated and enabled for TIDAL music streaming service

Cumberland RI, USA (September 5, 2019)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced its Prime 4 smart controller is now enabled for both hard-wired and Wi-Fi internet connection, via a new v1.4 Firmware update. This update, delivered within a forum-based public beta initiative, brings the global stream and entertainment platform TIDAL—the first of Denon DJ’s premium content streaming partners— to the Prime 4, with SC5000 and SC5000M support to follow in short order. Both the beta group members and current Prime Series users (following product registration at denondj.com) will receive a free, 3-month TIDAL HiFi trial period.

Digital Music at Your Fingertips! With access to over 60 million songs, standalone streaming with the TIDAL platform gives DJs a huge variety of music that will completely satisfy any crowd, dancefloor or event. DJs can easily access their personal TIDAL playlists and also follow the platform’s own expertly-curated selections. With so many tracks and exclusive content across a massive variety of music styles, DJs will be prepared for any request at every conceivable gig – and it’s all standalone within the Prime Series hardware.

The Future is Now Switched On This v1.4 Firmware update for the Prime 4 hardware activates exciting new streaming performance innovations, marking a turning point in the history of DJ technology. Since TIDAL playback is standalone, with no laptop needed, all the DJ’s music can be streamed using just the Prime 4 unit. Denon DJ’s two standalone media players, the SC5000 and SC5000M will follow in short order. In addition, V1.4 brings enhanced search speed, visual feedback, performance and stability improvements to this Prime Series hardware. #prime4all

Features

Enabled internet via hard-wired and Wi-Fi connections.

Integrated TIDAL HiFi music streaming service.

Fixes/Improvements

Search speed improvements.

Quantize state retained after power cycle.

LED state returned when exiting controller mode.

General stability + memory usage improvements.

“Denon DJ’s standalone streaming technology enhances the physicality of the DJ’s music collection, bringing a glorious diversity and choice of the world’s music, to their fingertips,” said Denon DJ’s Creative Director, Paul Dakeyne. “Now with access to TIDAL music’s 60+ Million songs, the WiFi switch is ‘On’, and this Public Beta program ushers in the next DJ workflow and performance paradigm for our customers.”

###

About Denon DJ Denon DJ (www.denondj.com) is a leading manufacturer of equipment for professional and mobile DJs. Since the introduction of their first dual-rackmount CD player in 1992, Denon DJ has provided premium, innovative solutions for world-class performances night after night. Denon DJ is a member of the premier family of brands known as inMusic.

About TIDAL TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.