Denon DJ Adds Industry’s First Standalone Hardware Music Streaming to Prime Series

Cumberland RI, USA (May 21st, 2019)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer ofpremium DJ products and solutions, today announced its Prime Series DJ hardware will soon beenabled for both hard-wired and Wi-Fi internet connection. This exclusive, ground-breaking innovationbrings the capability of playing digital music content from the world’s premier DJ streaming services aswell as directly from the Prime Series units, with no necessity for a laptop computer.

Denon DJ has partnered with a selection of the industry’s most cutting-edge and content-rich digitalmusic platforms to bring streaming music inside a DJ’s hardware. Exclusively for Denon DJ and the Prime Seriesunits, DJs will now be able to access millions of original tracks, remixes and mash-ups, all streamedvia a choice of wired connection and Wi-Fi technology, right within the hardware itself.

The new technology works with the recently announced Prime 4 standalone DJ smart controller, as well asthe previous Prime units, the SC5000 and SC5000M, which are also internet-connect-capable.

Denon DJ will soon be announcing the date of its first premium content streaming platform partnership.Accompanying this will be video ‘how-to’ guides to show how easy it is to interface and perform instandalone streaming mode, for any DJ. With roll-out starting Summer 2019, Denon DJ will integratethe next sequence of streaming partners and associated services into the Prime Series hardware viafirmware updates.

Upcoming streaming partners:

• SoundCloud – SoundCloud, the world’s largest open audio platform, will be a part of this newintegration. With standalone streaming via the Prime Series, SoundCloud users can nowinstantly stream and mix SoundCloud’s massive catalog of more than 200 million tracks fromover 20 million creators using a SoundCloud Go+ premium consumer subscription.

• Beatport – Beatport’s new LINK technology will support standalone streaming with the PrimeSeries hardware. LINK, an innovative streaming service built for DJs, is the first of its kind toinclude an offline storage mode for public performance. Beatport’s hugely popular and clubreadydigital content, along with expertly curated playlists will give Prime DJs access to anunprecedented electronic music library. (Beatport Link Pro will cost $39.99 per month and allow you to take 50 tracks offline; Beatport Link Pro+ will cost $59.99 per month and allow you to take 100 tracks offline.)

• Beatsource – Beatport and world-leading promo pool, DJcity, recently joined forces to launchthe hip-hop and open format specialist DJ platform Beatsource. This new platform will provideaccess to a broad catalogue of music, genre-specific discovery, intuitive playlisting, and expertcuration, all accessible for performance over wireless and wired connection as well asstandalone streaming in the Denon DJ Prime Series products via Beatsource LINK.

• TIDAL – With access to over 60 million songs, standalone streaming with the TIDAL platformbrings DJs a huge variety of music to please any crowd, dancefloor or event. DJs can easilyaccess their personal TIDAL playlists and follow the platform’s own expertly curated selectionstoo. With so many tracks and exclusive content across a massive variety of music styles, DJscan be prepared for any request at every conceivable gig – and all standalone within the PrimeSeries hardware.

Key Features

• Wi-Fi enabled across the entire Prime Series (Prime 4, SC5000, SC5000M)

• Hard Wire/physical connection to internet available

• Streaming of digital music services within standalone unit

• Touchscreen Interface direct to streaming service

• Buffering of track in unit memory in case of network disconnect

• Add hot-cues and loop points to streamed tracks

• Search artists, songs and playlists direct from touchscreen

• Streaming service partners added via firmware updates starting this summer

• Through the unique locker technology, both Beatport LINK and Beatsource LINK will have

offline storage

“Denon DJ continually delivers feature innovations, performance options and technologicalenhancements for all DJs,” said Denon DJ’s Creative Director, Paul Dakeyne. “With both Wi-Fi andphysical internet connection now engaged across the Prime Series hardware, plus access to the hugeamount of digital music content from the industry’s premier streaming services, DJs no longer need alaptop computer. This changes everything – right here, right now!”

