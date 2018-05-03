Denon DJ Acquires Soundswitch!

Cumberland RI, USA (May 3, 2018)— Denon DJ, a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that it has acquired New Zealand-based tech company, SoundSwitch.

SoundSwitch solutions are globally recognized as the originator in unifying DJ waveform-driven lighting control that enables DJs to seamlessly integrate custom and automated lighting into their DJ set. The SoundSwitch software and hardware is trusted by DJs globally to enhance the visual and lighting elements of their live performances, simply and dynamically.

Denon DJ’s quarter-century legacy, well-founded reputation for build quality, audio excellence and industry-leading tech innovation currently powers the live performances, gigs and shows for many of the world’s leading DJs, with outstanding controller hardware, software integration and the award-winning Prime Series equipment. SoundSwitch’s DJ and visually- focused software and hardware solutions t perfectly into this ethos of providing innovative and creative tools for DJs to explore the furthest reaches of what is possible when combining audio and lighting. Denon DJ’s StageLinq protocol together with SoundSwitch will ultimately push the boundaries for deeper penetration into this continually-advancing and fast-expanding sector of the marketplace.

“SoundSwitch is a fantastic addition to the Denon DJ portfolio of pro-level DJ performance products,”, said Jack O’Donnell, CEO of Denon DJ. “The SoundSwitch software will continue to bring even more creative options to our DJ customers’ gigs and shows, bringing a more exciting and vibrant experience of lighting, visuals and sound.”

“Becoming part of the Denon DJ team is a great outcome. With Denon DJ’s support, SoundSwitch will be able to further expand on its vision in both the software and hardware elds at pace. The SoundSwitch team is excited to explore the synergies between the two companies and develop the next generation of lighting products alongside Denon DJ’s impressive hardware”, said Zak Meyers, CEO of SoundSwitch.

About Denon DJ

Denon DJ (www.denondj.com) is a leading manufacturer of equipment for professional and mobile DJs. Since the introduction of their rst dual-rackmount CD player in 1992, Denon DJ has provided premium, innovative solutions for world-class performances night after night.

Denon DJ is a member of the premier family of brands known as inMusic.

About SoundSwitch

SoundSwitch (www.soundswitch.com) pioneered the control of custom and automated lighting via DJ software with the rst software- hardware release in 2016. As a rst of kind solution SoundSwitch o ered DJs the ability to seamlessly integrate DMX lighting with live audio which it has expanded upon with each iteration. SoundSwitch continues to give DJs and lighting techs greater creative control and enhanced performance capabilities while working on the next generation of DJ-lighting products.