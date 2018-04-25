Deeper Connection: Meet the HDJ-S7 professional on-ear DJ headphones – Outstanding audio quality, superior durability and improved functionality for professional DJs

24th April 2018: Following the launch of our HDJ-X10, HDJ-X7 and HDJ-X5 professional over-ear DJ headphone models in autumn 2017, we’re releasing the HDJ-S7 professional on-ear DJ headphones. The new model offers outstanding audio quality, superior durability and improved functionality for comfortable DJing.

Available in black or white, the HDJ-S7 headphones are the world’s first on-ear DJ headphones to feature 40-mm HD1 drivers.2 This ensures the clear sound separation needed for monitoring during mixes, from rich and powerful bass to clear mid and high frequencies. Designed and built to be highly robust, they have cleared the US Military Standard MIL-STD-810G Shock test3, as well as our stringent in-house durability tests.

The new model features a swivel mechanism, a flexible headband and a smaller on-ear can, which is preferred by some DJs – so you can comfortably use the HDJ-S7 for every style of DJ monitoring.

The HDJ-S7 headphones will be available from late-April 2018 at an MAP of $199.

Watch our introduction video or find out more about the HDJ-S7 headphones and the available accessories.

KEY FEATURES OF THE HDJ-S7 HEADPHONES

Outstanding sound

High-quality audio design

The HDJ-S7 headphones are equipped with our newly developed 40-mm HD drivers, making them the world’s first on-ear DJ headphones to reproduce high-resolution sound from 5Hz to 40 kHz – the same frequency range achieved by the flagship HDJ-X10 over-ear headphones. This ensures clear sound separation, from rich and tight bass to crystal-clear mid-to-high frequencies. As a result, the HDJ-S7 headphones deliver the immersive sound needed for precise monitoring in the loudest clubs.

4-core twisted-structure cable

The independent ground wire in the 4-core twisted-structure cable provides superior left and right channel separation, improving sound quality.

Bass reflex chamber

The bass reflex chamber in the upper housing ensures excellent bass response and sound insulation.

Superior durability

Rigorously tested

Take the HDJ-S7 headphones on the road and feel confident they’ll handle severe conditions and heavy use. The headphones have cleared the US Military Standard MIL-STD-810G Shock test, as well as our own demanding stress testing.

Highly durable materials and construction

To make the HDJ-S7 headphones highly durable and lightweight at the same time, we’ve used metal components in parts that are tested in high stress environments to create a strong construction for professional use.

Improved functionality

Swivel mechanism for all monitoring styles

When developing any new product, we create numerous prototypes, each time with improvements based on the feedback of highly respected international DJs who test the equipment. Using this feedback and the results of our analysis of many different styles of monitoring, we’ve made sure the HDJ-S7 headphones are comfortable to use for any monitoring style, especially when hanging them on your neck with the swivel angle fixed to 45 degrees forwards. What’s more, the outside of the housing is textured for enhanced grip, so you can quickly grab it and start listening.

Comfortable and flexible headband

To help you find the perfect fit, the HDJ-S7 headphones feature a flexible, durable headband. Passing stringent tests, including opening and closing 20,000 times, they’re built to withstand intense use.

Comfortable ear pads

Improvements made to the ear pads (compared to those on the HDJ-C70 headphones) enable you to DJ in comfort for longer. We carefully selected high-quality urethane material that’s soft to the touch and provides cushioning, and we even paid attention to the positioning of the stitching to ensure you don’t feel it.

Other features

Replacement parts available

Easily refresh the detachable cables and ear pads on the HDJ-S7 headphones using replacement parts (available separately).

Excellent portability

When you’re travelling to gigs, you can be confident your HDJ-S7 headphones will be well protected in the included compact carry case. Made from strong materials to protect your headphones from bumps and knocks on flights and in transit, the case has pockets for storing accessories such as USB devices and SD cards.

Various accessories included

The HDJ-S7 headphones come with two detachable cables: a 1.2 m coiled cable (approximately 3.0 m when extended) and a 1.6 m straight cable. An L-type mini-jack prevents the connection from being knocked or accidentally disconnected during performances, even in cramped booths.

2-year warranty

To guarantee long-term, reliable performance, a 2-year warranty is included.

1 High definition.

2 First headphones in the world to feature 40-mm HD drivers in the on-ear DJ headphones market (according to internal investigation as of 18th April 2018).

3 MIL-STD-810G METHOD 516.7 SHOCK compliant.

【 HDJ-S7 specifications】

Type Closed, Dynamic Frequency response 5 Hz to 40,000 Hz Impedance 48 Ω Sensitivity 107 dB Maximum input power 2,000 mW Driver φ 40 mm Connection cord 1.2 m coiled cable (extended length 3.0 m) 1.6 m straight cable Weight 215 g (without cable) Accessories Ø 6.3 mm stereo plug adapter (threaded type) Carry case

Disclaimer:

* Other stated company names, product names, technology names, etc. are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Mobile Beat ( 1737 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.