David Tutera: Keen Eye on DJs – By Michael Cordeiro

His name is synonymous with celebrity events and high-profile weddings. David Tutera’s room designs, attention to details and event planning skills are quickly becoming legendary. He has hosted several television shows, created events for rock stars, hollywood elite and royalty. And this October, he will be the keynote speaker at the Wedding MBA conference in Las Vegas. David gave me a sneak peek into his upcoming keynote speech and his thoughts on Mobile DJs.

Mike Cordeiro: It really is a big honor to speak with you today.

David Tutera: Thank you, it’s my pleasure. MC : So you just got married this past April, right?

DT : Yes.

MC : What were some of the challenges you faced planning your own wedding? Was it easier or more difficult than the planning you have done for your clients?

DT : Definitely harder. I found myself scrutinizing my decisions more for my own wedding. Small decisions became big ones and big decisions became huge. In the end it was about sticking to our message: ”Love is Love.” I let go of some things and it all worked out perfectly.

MC : How did you go about choosing the entertainment for your wedding?

David Tutera: Keen Eye on DJs

DT : For us, entertainment was number one. Most people would think it was the design, but we had this mass diversity of entertainers at our wedding. A choir, a singer, a DJ. We had this whole dichotomy of sound to match the different elements of our reception.

