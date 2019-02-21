Curation- It’s Not About Museums

For the last decade social media marketing has steadily replaced traditional forms of advertising like print media, postal mailings and cold calling. Over the years the algorithm for what works has changed almost as much. Ten years ago all you had to worry about was Facebook and My Space. Now there’s Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Pinterest, Linked In and many others to contend with. How do you know which content to add to which site that will get you bookings? It’s seems like one big crap shoot.

I reached out to Andrea Eppolito, owner of Andrea Eppolito Events in Las Vegas (A luxury wedding planning and event service) for insight. She is presenting a must see seminar at MBLV23 titled “Social Stature and Selling”. Andrea’s seminar is going to discuss the most widely used platforms for each segment of the wedding market, review the needs of their end users, and outline solid marketing strategies that are guaranteed to elevate your interactions, making your business both high tech and high touch and giving you a calendar that frees us from the daily “what should I post today”. Translation: She is going to teach you how to make your social media rock!

Without giving away her entire seminar I asked Andrea to go over one hot social media topic in particular – Curation. When I think of curation, an image of a really old guy wandering around a museum moving paintings comes to mind. Curation as related to social media takes on an entirely different connotation. It’s all about creating content with meaning and purpose. Curated content should be spearheading your company’s direction. Andrea explains it much better.

MikeC: Andrea what is curation to you?

AE: Curation is about how you’re presenting yourself on social media, and what the messaging is in terms of how you are putting things out.

MikeC: How often should you post? The general rule was that “content is king”; but that seems to have changed.

AE: I don’t think that it’s the quantity of what you put out, but the quality. Still, I do think that you should be posting on a very regular basis. Remember that each channel has its own specific set of rules.

MikeC: Could you elaborate on that?

AE: What I find is that people are putting out the same content across all of their channels. The reality is that the people who are looking at your Linked In page are very different from those people looking at your Instagram. A better practice is to tailor your message to the individual end user platform by platform.

MikeC: Different how?

AE: So Linked In would be a place to put out an article once a week to give the corporate sector an idea of what you do, while Instagram would be a place to focus more visually by posting pictures of your events. Post photos of your staff, yourself, photos of you interacting, etc. Facebook is still a great place to run some type of ad and share video. Twitter is really a place for creating conversations.

MikeC: There are so many Apps that let you sync your social media posts across multiple platforms. Is that a bad thing then?

AE: I don’t think it’s a bad thing if you’re using it for scheduling, and if you are mixing it up. If you share the same picture on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at the same time it’s already old by the time everyone sees it. There’s nothing new to “like”. You kind of fade into the background.

MikeC: What’s the secret to making that work then?

AE: The trick is to schedule that piece of content to populate at different times on different platforms so it gets noticed more. People are so smart these days, and even if they’re not social media savvy, you will get perceived as lazy if you just share the same piece of content over and over.

MikeC: Is there a formula or guideline to creating great curated content?

AE: The first thing you need to do is to get to know your end user across each platform. Then you can figure out what they need and provide it. One of the biggest mistakes businesses make is that they forget the content is not for the business. It’s for your end user.

MikeC: Great point. Can you expand on that concept a little more?

AE: You need to understand what that person is looking for right now and target your posts to speak to them in a really individual way. You can also take content and break it up.

MikeC: Can you give us an example?

AE:Let’s say that you take a podcast that you have posted on Itunes. If you then take a clip of that podcast, translate it to text and post it onto Linked IN a few days later, it will drive people back to the original podcast on Itunes. You can further take a quote from that podcast and lay it over a photo that you share on Instagram a week later and that will drive traffic back to the original podcast on Itunes.

MikeC: My head just went “Pop”! So now you’re getting a ton of mileage out of one piece. That makes navigating social media a lot easier.

AE: Social media is one of those things in business that you have to take seriously, but not so seriously that you get paralyzed by the fear of “what if it’s a mistake”? Social media moves so quickly that the algorithms don’t always allow people to see everything we post. Remember there’s no permanence in social media. You can always take things down if there is a wash.

MikeC: Great point. What are some of the most common mistakes we in the DJ industry make with social media?

AE: I see most DJs do one of two things. Some DJs lead with their personality and their feed is filled with content entirely about them. It creates a sense of celebrity but it doesn’t show the client what you do for them. The second thing is that they just post their upcoming appearances. What clients today want to know is what you do, and how it impacts them.

MikeC: How can we demonstrate that?

AE: Instead of posting a bunch of pictures showcasing your equipment setup, post more pictures of people dancing to music you’re playing at an event. On Linked In write a blog about how the proper programming of music affects the outcome of an event. You have to convey to a potential client that you are the best DJ for them because you understand the need they have for their event better than anyone else in the area.

MikeC: What are some of the key things you’ll be focusing on during your seminar at MBLV23?

AE: I’ll be focusing on owning your own content. You don’t want to lose any equity you’ve built up on social media if platforms change or shutdown. The second thing is if you’re making a major investment in equipment, you want to be able to communicate why that investment is going to make their event better than any other option they have in front of them. The last thing I would say is the importance of video as a medium. More people are watching You Tube than TV now. The ability to create video content that walks people through all the different aspects of your business would be really monumental for you.

MikeC: Video content is huge. How long should videos be?

AE: Keep your videos under eight minutes. Make sure they have a through line and story line. You want to keep your audience engaged. Do that and you will win at social media.

Andrea’s seminar will be on Tuesday March 12th at 11 am. To follow Andrea on social media and learn about her amazing company please visit: www.adreaeppolitoevents.com

Michael Cordeiro ( 74 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com