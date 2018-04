Thanks to everyone that was at MBLV22. Here’s the Cupid track we promised you. My apologies on not getting this out.

Ryan Burger

Mobile Beat

From Cupid:

This is My New single (“IN MY EYES”) . FYI this is a Remake of the Classic 1988 Track by Stevie B “In My Eyes. It has more of a swing out Tempo, and Stevie B is On the chorus. An instant Classic.

Cupid – theonlycupid4@gmail.com

In My Eyes Ft. Stevie B.mp3

In My Eyes Ft. Stevie B (Radio Length)

