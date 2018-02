New unlimited distance CSL 4 5 in 1 High output LED system is to be released by Colorado Sound and Light at MBLV22 in March.

Features:

CSL 4 4 Pack with Roadcase – $1099

CSL 4 6 Pack with Roadcase – $1699

https://csnl.com

