Controlling Considerations

I don’t consider myself a “control freak”, but I do like to have a lot of control over my DJ business.

However, even I realize there are times when you have to let some of your tasks go and assign them to other people within your company that you trust. Today I want to talk about what you should probably continue handling yourself, and what you can possibly delegate.

MONEY

I’m going to be honest with you, you have to keep an eye on your money. What do I mean by this? I’m not saying that you have to be the one that sends out every contract and counts every dollar that comes in, but make sure that if you are NOT doing this, you are getting a weekly spreadsheet or tally from the person who is booking the events within your company. You just need a few things on that sheet: number of leads this week, number of shows booked this week, number of contracts returned, deposits received, balances received, etc. This will help you, week-to-week, to get a true financial read on how your business is doing. If you need help, get a great accountant. I have bi-weekly calls set up with mine to go over numbers and to even review clients that are past due.

Joe Bunn ( 56 Posts Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.