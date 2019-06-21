Controlling Considerations

I don’t consider myself a “control freak”, but I do like to have a lot of control over my DJ business.
However, even I realize there are times when you have to let some of your tasks go and assign them to other people within your company that you trust. Today I want to talk about what you should probably continue handling yourself, and what you can possibly delegate.
MONEY
I’m going to be honest with you, you have to keep an eye on your money. What do I mean by this? I’m not saying that you have to be the one that sends out every contract and counts every dollar that comes in, but make sure that if you are NOT doing this, you are getting a weekly spreadsheet or tally from the person who is booking the events within your company. You just need a few things on that sheet: number of leads this week, number of shows booked this week, number of contracts returned, deposits received, balances received, etc. This will help you, week-to-week, to get a true financial read on how your business is doing. If you need help, get a great accountant. I have bi-weekly calls set up with mine to go over numbers and to even review clients that are past due.
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com also thanks to Mixware for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.
Filed Under: 2019, Mobile DJ Business
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment