Connecting With Your Clients is The Key to Referrals

In the mobile DJ industry (especially when DJing weddings), we often walk the line between a professional relationship and a friendship. While above all we are providing a service and thus interact with people through a business mindset, we are also intimately close to a couple and their family as they prepare for one of life’s biggest moments. It goes without saying that we should strive to always keep our dealings with clients professional and courteous, we often can’t help from becoming close to people as we repeatedly meet and learn more about their lives and their families. This is a good thing. The more we connect with people, the more we can personalize our service for them and the more they will be an asset to our company down the road.

But while being friendly with a client before their event can help you create a truly memorable experience, the benefits that come after the event is over can be even greater. Provided you’ve created the friendship ahead of time, make sure you are friending your couples on Facebook and following them on Instagram. As they post honeymoon pictures and wedding pictures, show them your love by congratulating them. Most will follow you back, keeping up with your company in the coming weeks and months so that you are always top of mind when they begin to think of DJs. As you post pictures and videos from their big day on your own page, tagging them gives them happy memories and keeps your company associated with them in front of their family and friends.

Staying connected with your clients on social media is a great way to continue to play a part in their lives. For years, dedicated DJs have sent out anniversary and Christmas cards to past clients. Friending and following your clients makes this job even easier, and you can continually play a part in the lives of your clients. They will appreciate how much you care (because most wedding vendors simply won’t) and will happily send others to you.

I’d love to hear your thoughts! What’s your favorite way to keep in contact with your clients?

Jordan Nelson ( 50 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.