Community & Craft in the Carolinas

The first thing Troy Adams does when I meet him is apologize for the glitter on his sport coat. He’s just come from a networking event for wedding professionals where the festivities were capped off by a demonstration of glitter cannons. As the owner of Carolina DJ Professionals based in Charlotte, NC, Troy is accustomed to professional occasions such as this—glitter cannons and all. His involvement, however, goes beyond attending them. Troy also hosts his own series of Lunch & Learn events designed to engage DJs and other vendors with expert speakers and lively conversation. The Lunch & Learn series is just one example of the many ways that Troy seeks to highlight the importance of community within the wedding and events industry.

Troy started as a mobile DJ at the age of sixteen. After spending a few years getting his feet wet in the business, he booked his first wedding when he was twenty. Over the next two and a half decades, Troy gained more experience as a DJ and small business owner. Today, Carolina DJ Professionals is comprised of 15 mobile disc jockeys, 10 photo booth staff members, and 4 live musicians providing services at hundreds of events per year in Charlotte alone. The company recently expanded, adding local teams of staff members in other major cities throughout the Carolinas including Asheville, Greenville, and Charleston.

