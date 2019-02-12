Communication Is The Game



Hey Mr. DJ,

A huge welcome and thanx for being here. You are amazing.

Technology and innovation keep pushing the boundaries every day, trying to make our lives, performance, and service more comfortable, better, and more effective.

There are DJs who embrace it and try to make the most out of it and those who -still- think that tech is the mother of all evil and blame it for their failures. “Everybody is a DJ now” “Real DJs don’t use sync” blah.. blah.. blah…

Yes, things have changed, and there is a plethora of new tools a DJ can use to step up his (her) game, but technology is not the key factor to keep up and stay relevant.

The game changer is communication.

The way that young couples think, search, interact and communicate.

This is where a new approach is required.

This is where it is crucial (especially for Gen X and Baby boomers to focus) if you want your business to stay relevant.

Successful businesses are not dominating the market because of the cutting edge technology and innovation they implement. They are doing it because they live and breath how this market now thinks, interacts and communicates.

This is the era of mobile devices, social media, and content creation. Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube, Linkedin (for B2B), Pinterest (for brides), podcasting, influencer marketing, and messenger apps.

Start serving your future clients better, by communicating in their language on their preferred platforms, using the tools they love to use.

This is not if you like or hate the SYNC button. This is a matter of life and death for your business.

Brides don’t care if you use the latest Denon controller or vinyl if you use the sync button if your tracks are 320kbps or Flac if your led pars are hex or quad. They may care later but for now…

Businesses that communicate better win.

Thank you for your time reading this.

May the fun be with you

Christos

Christos Nikas ( 8 Posts “I have studied Visual Communication & Design management and spent several years running my creative studio.” “I joined the creative world of weddings & events back in 1996, serving the industry as a wedding DJ and an event entertainment professional since this very day.” “I am the founder/owner of Wedding Republic (an event entertainment firm in Greece), the organizer of WDJC (Greece’s Wedding DJ Convention) and organizer of several DJ business workshops.” “I always believed that you have to give so you can make space for new things to come.” “I also -firmly- believe in the value that comes from the community; the greatness that can be accomplished together with other people. This is why I speak, I teach, I write and I grind daily, trying to motivate other wedding DJs in Greece & Cyprus, connect with each other, care for one another, help one another, develop work ethics and see the true value of a healthy competition.”