Communication Is Key Part 3

This is the continuation of the email conversation with a bride from last week. 🙂

Bride’s Reply

I am sorry I have gotten your calls but been busy working. At this time we are going to go with a live band from 8-12. I am looking to rent uplighting (for the whole night of the reception) and also entertainment from 4:00pm-8pm. Not many have been willing to do that time slot since it is Labor Day weekend. Please let me know

Amber

Now she has gone from needing entertainment and lighting to just lighting and given me more information. This can be seen by some to be a negative, but don’t let that discourage you. The door is still open to a sale. I dare say she is also warming up vs. just being factual in the previous email. To me this is attributed to the verbiage and tone I used in the previous email. Here’s my response:

Hi Amber,

Sure…we can do that. When’s a good time for us to get together to chat about your wedding?

Mitch

The key to this email is I said YES to what she wanted. This can set me apart from anyone else who wants to just educate via email. Ray Davies of the Kinks said it best “Give the people what they want.” We’ll see the final outcome of this and get final thoughts next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

