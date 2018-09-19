Changing Others’ Expectations of a DJ

I was nervous going into my wedding yesterday. I had been informed by my bride that the manager of a venue I had never performed at before wasn’t too fond of DJs, having been burned by a few in the not-too-distant past. I reached out to another DJ in my area who had visited the venue recently, and he echoed the bride’s sentiments. It’s never fun to go to a new location knowing that you may be set up for a sour experience from the start, but I was determined to address the event with a positive attitude.

When I arrived, I quickly found the manager and, with a big smile on my face, introduced myself with a firm handshake and a promise to help her with anything she needed that evening. I unloaded my equipment and set up for the ceremony in the area she had designated, making sure my setup was as neat and clean as possible. The ceremony went perfectly, and following the recessional, I transitioned to the dinner portion of the evening. As often as I could, I would find this manager and ask her if she needed anything, inform her of the next event on the timeline, and make sure to go out of my way to be as polished in my verbal and body language as I possibly could.

When I first got to the venue, the manager seemed somewhat apprehensive of me. By the end of the evening, we were talking like long-time friends and she gratefully asked for my business card. Instead of letting my worry or her past negative experiences with DJs impair the evening, I chose to go out of my way to show her that quality DJs do exist in our market. Not only will this most likely lead to referrals and future collaborations for me, but it will hopefully soften her heart towards other DJs that may visit that venue in the coming months. We are all a community of professionals, and putting our best foot forward benefits ourselves, other DJs, and the clients we serve.

Jordan Nelson ( 67 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.