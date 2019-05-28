Celebrate Successes Part 1

Every year seems to have its own challenges. Hell for some of us, every DAY has its own challenges. Instead of wallowing in the negativity of the challenges and failures that one has in a day, week, month or year, you should celebrate the successes instead. I learned of a (new to me) acronym recently. FAIL. First Attempt In Learning. Don’t think of something as a fail, think of it as a first attempt in learning. By thinking of it that way that “failure” is just another step in your learning path of your life. As you move forward, how are you not focusing on the FAIL and yet celebrating the successes?

One idea we implemented in my company was to give our team members a plaque for how many events they have worked in the company. It’s complete with the number of events they worked in big bold type at the top, our company logo and their name thanking them for their dedication to our clients and their events throughout their time with us. That’s one way to celebrate success. We also gave these out at our annual company dinner, held every Christmastime. The company pays for all meals/drinks/apps and we rent a private room at one of our local venues and we have a ton of fun. It’s a great way to celebrate the yearly success.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

