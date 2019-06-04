Celebrate Success Part 2

At the beginning of the season we have also had photo shoots to boost morale, and/or given out company branded shirts and have some friendly competition at a meeting with a mix-off. We also celebrate successes each and every month too. At our monthly meeting we’ll discuss successful events and what we did to make them a success. This information is shared with everyone so they all can benefit. Finally, we have a weekly meeting with our in-office team where we share successes as well at a high level of the company so motivation remains constant and we are all working towards the same goal.

I encourage you and invite you to celebrate your own successes, whatever those might be. Maybe you have successes in your company. Maybe you’re just getting things off the ground. Hey, if you just booked your first event, make it a success. If you got your hundredth Wedding Wire review, celebrate it. You don’t have to wait until Christmas, or until a certain day or time. Celebrate success whenever and wherever it happens and make it fun!

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

