Catch Up Or Stay Ahead Part 2

Today we continue with Part 2 of last week’s article “Catch Up Or Stay Ahead”

“I’ve been doing this for XX years…I don’t need to learn anything new!”



This quote has been spoken by DJs for Y E A R S! Do you use any social media? How about a Keurig? Do you own a smartphone? I would venture to guess that you have used or are currently using at least one if not all of these items in your daily life. What happened? You’ve been living for XX years! You didn’t need to learn anything new. So why did you?



You did because society evolved. It made your life easier. You wanted to be cool or be seen using the latest things. It’s why (more than likely) you’re not still using a CD player or tape decks. OK. Now you’ve made the decision to do something about it and maybe you CAN learn something new after all. You sign up for the latest conference.



Now you’ve traveled to the next conference and doing your best to become better. You go home and you’re energized from the experience, you’ve taken notes like crazy but soon the doldrums of every day life take over and six months go by and you realize you haven’t really done much. Implementation of the information is NECESSARY and having a game plan with what to do with the knowledge gleaned during the time away from business is crucial. As General Akbar would say “It’s a TRAP!” (Sorry for the little Star Wars humor there)



Why is it a trap? Well it’s a trap because you have gave up your time away from your family, hours out of your business day, wear and tear on your body, travel time to and from the conference and money on meals and lodging and in the end you’ve got nothing to show for it except for some handwritten notes and a larger credit card bill than what you left with.



Here’s the problem. Handwritten notes are great and listening to a speaker can be inspiring however I can watch all the NFL games I want but if I don’t get on the field and put the work in I’ll never be a star receiver. Listening and taking notes without implementation is foolhardy. Seminars are great. Workshops in the areas you need to improve in are better. You need someone to hold your feet to the fire and ensure you implement a strategy in the areas of business where you need to improve the most. You need a coach. My name is General Akbar…er Gitomer Certified Advisor Mitch Taylor. If you need help in sales, marketing, or performance…I can help. Visit TayloredSales.com for more info and even if it’s not me find a coach to ensure you don’t waste your precious time and money without action and positive growth to show for it.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

