Catch Up Or Stay Ahead Part 1

Catch Up Or Stay Ahead



Which would you rather do? Play catch up or bust your ass to stay ahead? As a Gitomer Certified Advisor, I travel all over the United States speaking to different event groups and associations and if there’s one thing I’ve witnessed recently it’s a plethora of business owners lamenting the fact that their competition has passed them by. They complain that “This person must be undercutting me” or “Brides don’t know anything” or “What’s changed? Things were fine a little while ago” or my favorite “I’ve been doing this for XX years…I don’t need to learn anything new!” Do any of these sound familiar to you? Have you maybe said one or two of these sentences yourself once or twice? Let’s address each one of these statements individually.



“This person must be undercutting me”



Is there a possibility that you are being undercut? Yes. Is there a possibility that your competitor is a better marketer or salesperson than you? YES. The most sold hamburger in America certainly isn’t the BEST hamburger in America. You must develop your business skills, sales and marketing along with your performance, planning and production skills to become a true player in today’s day and age.



“Brides don’t know anything.” “What’s changed? Things were fine a little while ago.”



These two are very closely related. Too often we get caught up in our own hype. We hear all the time that “YOU ROCK!” and we start to coast. Coasting is the WORST thing you can do in your business. Why? Because that’s exactly what happens when you coast. Some young punk comes in behind you and steals all of your house accounts at venues, your event market and your planner contacts all because they wanted it more. That’s it. No special formula. No secret sauce. They were just out hustling you. Period. Go look in the mirror for that one and see who to blame.



Now if you find that this has happened to you…go back to basics. What got you market share to begin with? Little things like “thank you” notes after every meeting – whether they booked you on the spot or not. Going the extra mile for that planner and not charging her or him for it. Taking more time with the client on the phone to ensure that all of their needs are met. Calling up clients on the phone that are already booked with you once a month just to see how you can help them in their event planning. It’s the little things that are repeated day after day, week after week, month after month that will add up to a BIG change in your personal and business life. We’ll finish up this post next week. 🙂



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

