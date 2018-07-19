Capturing video at your event: GoPro vs Cell Phone

Greetings all,

its been awhile since i’ve posted since i’m in the middle of wedding season but i had a few minutes and thought i’d go over an interesting subject that you may or may not have approached yet.

using a GoPro or your cell phone for taking pictures and videos, there are pros and cons to using both so I thought i’d cover a little of both.

first is to decide whether you want to use a GoPro for filming or using your cell phone, the big issue with the gopro, depending on what model you have, is they tend to have a fisheye view versus a normal flat view with your cell camera. Also, the onboard microphone tends to pickup wind sound really terrible versus your mic on your phone which may or may not pick up any sound at all.

remember, this all does depend on what model of phone or GoPro you are using, I have a Samsung Galaxy S7 and it takes really great videos, the gopro Session 4 does really good video but still get the fisheye view and the audio isnt the greatest quality on the gopro. To get good quality smooth video on either or any device requires a good tripod or gimbal to get rid of any bumps, jumps, or bounces.

if you’re not sure about what to get or dont have the funds, then use what you have until you can afford to get something better. The really big question is why would I need to do any video filming anyway? I know what you’re thinking – i’m not paid to do it and i dont always have the time to make a video because i’m too busy DJing to worry about getting any good quality video.

well, bunk to that. find a way because good video can come in handy when showing new clients some of what you do, you can show your setup to them, you can also say truthfully – why yes i have been to that venue – let me show you a quick video of the last wedding we just did there.

if you are a single OP, then hire someone to come shoot some video for you while you are working, thankfully I have an assistant who can DJ while i shoot video and pictures.

anyway, back to the logistics of each device: the gopro does require some added items and software needed to use and download to your computer, your phone only requires that you can copy the video to your computer.

editing your videos is always a challenge, I use a really great program called Filmora to do all my editing, its easy to use and it will let you import your videos to any number of platforms from youtube to facebook. I use my videos on my youtube channel to show that i’ve worked at certain venues – dont judge my channel, still a work in progress.

there are other accessories that can improve your video capturing including tripods, windscreens, shotgun mics, and more but i wont go into that too much other than to say, find what you like to use and stick with it, especially if its easy for you to use and easy to edit and copy to your computer and to youtube. venues always like videos of themselves.

if you’ve never filmed videos before, find a friend to help you but dont try and experiment while at a gig, wait until you’ve practiced beforehand.

happy DJing

Trevor West ( 8 Posts Fell into the DJ business by accident back in early 1990 when I agreed to DJ a local dance for a friend, using CD’s and 2 cd players and the biggest dual 18” subs to ever break someone’s back. Started country dancing right around the same time when my sister dragged me out to a local country dance club and I’ve never stopped since. 27 years later, still learning dancing and DJing and love running the photobooth at events. My hobbies include reading Sherlock holmes books, skiing, practicing taking pictures and videos with my GoPros, and occasionally kick criminal’s butts with the Batman video games.