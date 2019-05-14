Brand Loyalty vs Customer Service Part 2

This is the continuation of last week’s article regarding Brand Loyalty vs. Customer Service. How do car dealers increase brand loyalty? They take care of the customer, they make it easy to do business with them, which in turn builds brand (and business) loyalty. Your brand loyalty, your referral relationships always need to be worked on, you can’t get stagnant with that. Truth be told, we’ve fallen behind on it in the past year at my company and it’s something we are working on to make better. Maybe you’re in the same boat, maybe you’re not but it’s certainly something you cannot let fall by the wayside. What are some ways you can improve brand loyalty, strengthen the referral relationships you have and interact with clientele to overcome a potential poor customer service issue?

As I’ve said many time to my Office Manager, the devil is in the details. It’s the little things. It’s recognizing someone for their birthday. It’s not just making the Facebook post, it’s actually making a phone call or having a private message or sending a card or something simple like that it’s going out of your way. If you know one of your friends is having a challenge in their business recently, it’s just stopping in to say hello and see how you can help. I did that recently and was able to gain a referral just by that simple gesture. What can you do? More discussion on this next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

