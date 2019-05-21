Brand Loyalty vs Customer Service Part 3

We continue and finalize the Brand Loyalty vs Customer Service with our Action Steps:

ACTION: List out ways that you currently stay in touch with your clients and how many touch points you have. Now list out ways you can increase and/or improve your touchpoints. KEY POINT: The touchpoints have to BENEFIT the client in some way, and not just some cheapy thing that you give to everyone. Do this for current external clients AND potential clients, then look for ways you can take care of and build brand loyalty and customer service for your internal clients, you know, the photographer that you worked with on Saturday, the venue that has sent you a couple of referrals or the one you want to get in the door of.

It’s a unique and amazing introspective way to look at things and I would encourage you to take your on introspective look at your own business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 236 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.