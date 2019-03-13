BPM Supreme Launches BPM Supply, a New Online Store for DJs

BPM Supply is a new online boutique created by BPM Supreme offering exclusive apparel and essential DJ accessories.

Austin, TX, March 13, 2019 – BPM Supreme, a leading music delivery website for professional DJs, has announced the launch of their new online store, BPM Supply at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals. Offering both BPM Supreme-branded merchandise and DJ accessories, BPM Supply aims to offer the DJ community a one-of-a-kind, boutique inspired online shopping experience.

“The idea for Supply began because of the popularity of the BPM Supreme merchandise that we have been making for years. We think our members will love these new limited release merchandise collections and DJ accessories,” said Angel “A- Rock” Castillo, CEO and founder of BPM Supreme.

BPM Supreme-branded clothing and accessories include assorted t-shirts and hoodies, as well as an exclusive coach jacket and pullover crewneck. The store also features hats in various styles including 5-panel, dad hat, snapback, and beanie.

In addition to apparel, BPM Supply offers DJ essentials and exclusive products like the signed limited BPM Supreme edition of Chris Karns’ Visual Vinyl. As an authorized dealer, BPM Supply also has products available for purchase by brands such as Serato, Innofader, AIAIAI, Ortofon, Jesse Dean Designs, and Turntable Training Wax. The online shop anticipates selling additional unique products for DJs later in 2019.

A full list of DJ accessories available in BPM Supply:

• Serato 7” Clear Control Vinyl

• Innofader DJM-909, PNP2, PRO2, Mini Innofader DJM, Mini Innofader S9, Mini Innofader Duo, Mini

Innofader Plus, RECK IF-30, and RECK FH-45

• AIAIAI TMA-2 Tonmeister Preset Modular Headphone and AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ Preset Headphone

• Jesse Dean JDDX2RS Replacement Fader, JDDX2RSA Contactless Fader, and JDDPTA-PCB Tone Arm Kit

• Ortofon Concorde MkII MIX (Single & Twin), Concorde MkII MIX Stylus, Concorde MkII SCRATCH (Single &

Twin), Concorde MkII SCRATCH Stylus, Concorde MkII DJ (Single & Twin), Concorde MkII DJ

Stylus, Concorde MkII DIGITAL (Single & Twin), Concorde MkII DIGITAL Stylus, and Concorde MkII CLUB

(Single & Twin), Concorde MkII CLUB Stylus

• Ortofon Anniversary Book

• DJ Ritchie Ruftone 7″ Practice Yo! Cuts 1+2 Remix, 7″ Practice Yo! Cuts Meets Serato, 7″ Practice Yo! Cuts

Vol. 3 Rmx Floppy Discs, 7″ Practice Yo! Cuts Vol. 6, and 12″ Practice Yo! Cuts Vol. 1-5

• Signed Chris Karns Visual Vinyl 12” Limited BPM Supreme Edition

“We’ve carefully curated the items in BPM Supply to give the store a DJ-centric, boutique feel,” added A-Rock. “The goal is to give our community of DJs an attainable store with all of their wish list items in one place.”

BPM Supreme recently presented BPM Supply “pop-up shops” at the BPM Supreme Industry Party held in Anaheim, CA in January, as well as at the BPM Supreme App Release Party held in San Diego, CA this month. Both events featured world-class DJ performances and acted as a successful preview for the new BPM Supply store. The company plans to produce more pop-up shops around the country at their various events, workshops, and panels planned for 2019.

As an exclusive benefit for BPM Supreme members, soon all those with a paid subscription will be able to make purchases using their stored payment method on bpmsupreme.com. This added convenience will allow members to make purchases with ease and buy the latest BPM Supply essentials with just a few clicks.

Visit BPM Supply at supply.bpmsupreme.com. Find out more about BPM Supreme memberships at bpmsupreme.com.

About BPM Supreme

By crafting a single platform to download top quality audio and video – easily and legally – BPM Supreme has become the number one music delivery website for professional DJs, producers, and artists across the globe. Over the past ten years, we have partnered with the biggest record labels, gear manufacturers, and software companies worldwide. Our goal is to be the leading source for DJ-ready audio and video content and continue providing essential tools to the DJ community.